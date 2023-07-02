Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
The booting out of planned parenthood from Saskatchewan schools prompted a national citizens’ group to seek more community-level leadership in the province.
As the Western Standardreported last week, Planned Parenthood made a set of explicit sex cards available as it gave a sex education lesson to a Grade 9 class in Lumsden, a community 32 km northwest of Regina. The controversy prompted Saskatchewan education minister Dustin Duncan to suspend Planned Parenthood from schools.
Three days prior, an Esterhazy educational assistant was fired for posting a link without comment to a private group. The post publicized a planned walkout of classes June 1 in protest of schools flying the pride flag and participating in pride month and was discovered later by the school board.
In a recent email, Action4Canada called for local coordinators in new communities and others whose leaders had stepped aside.
“Join the movement: A4C Saskatchewan needs your leadership!” read the appeal.
“Call to action: We are currently seeking chapter leaders in ALL Saskatchewan Chapters listed as well as for opening new ones too. In particular, we are looking for motivated volunteers to move our campaigns forward in Regina, Yorkton, Prince Albert, Kindersley, Swift Current, and Saskatoon. We hope that might be you!”
The organization website suggests leadership in Saskatoon, Regina, and Prince Albert has been vacated. Yorkton, Kindersley, and Swift Current would have new representation. Chapter leaders remain in Moose Jaw, Estevan, and Porcupine Plain.
“In the wake of the "Sex cards in SK school scandal" you are needed now more than ever! It's time for the silent majority to speak up!” read the email appeal.
“Be sure to thank Education Minister Duncan for his swift action in suspending Planned Parenthood pending a full review of sexual health education materials. Please sign and share the petition.”
The petition expresses concern Planned Parenthood’s removal is only temporary.
“I don’t think this precludes them from, in the future, being a part of delivering resources and information into the classroom,” Duncan told the media on June 22.
On their petition page, Action4Canada said, “A suspension is not nearly good enough, as this is not an isolated incident. Planned Parenthood poses a viable threat to children and therefore must … be permanently banned from having access to them.”
The page had URL links to other times Planned Parenthood presented the materials to classes in BC: Fort Nelson last March, Creston in 2019, and Chilliwack in 2015.
“In April 2023, Action4Canada served a SOGI 123 Notice of Liability letters and an information package to Minister Duncan upon learning Saskatchewan has approved the launch of the SOGI 123 learning resource into all schools starting in September 2023. The NOL alerted Minister Duncan of the harms that are directly resulting from SOGI 123 and the risk of personal legal liability. Therefore, we are further respectfully demanding that SOGI 123 be revoked and permanently banned.”
Action4Canada describes itself as “a Christ-centred, Bible-believing organization dedicated to preserving the rights and freedoms of Canadians.” Its volunteer registration form is here.
On March 23, the website AntiHate.ca tried to cast Action4Canada as a hate group for being “one of Canada’s most vocal and active Christian Nationalist and anti-SLGBTQ+ organizations.” A twitter account called “QueerGrandDad” published the organization’s ledger sheet, which showed $790,446.34 in donations.
However, AntiHate.ca itself solicits donations. On June 29, 2022, the federal government and the Canadian Anti-Hate Network launched an anti-hate toolkit for Canadian schools. The goal, according to the network’s chair, Bernie Farber, was to “protect kids from racist, gendered and anti-2SLGBTQ+ bullying … [and] prevent children from being groomed and recruited by white supremacists."
