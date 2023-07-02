Action4Canada

The booting out of planned parenthood from Saskatchewan schools prompted a national citizens’ group to seek more community-level leadership in the province.

As the Western Standard reported last week, Planned Parenthood made a set of explicit sex cards available as it gave a sex education lesson to a Grade 9 class in Lumsden, a community 32 km northwest of Regina. The controversy prompted Saskatchewan education minister Dustin Duncan to suspend Planned Parenthood from schools.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

