Citizen groups are voicing their approval for parent-friendly education policies in Saskatchewan, claiming them to be the direct impact of their advocacy.

On August 22, the Saskatchewan government announced that boards of education must immediately pause involvement with any third-party organization, such as the ARC Foundation and the SOGI 123 Program, connected to sexual health education. They also announced that parents and guardians must be informed about the sexual health education curriculum and have the option to decline their children’s participation. Also, schools must seek parental or guardian permission when changing preferred names and pronouns for students under 16.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

