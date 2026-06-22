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WATCH: Montreal police officer and civilian shot dead, another cop fighting for her life; Suspect 'neutralized'

A source told the Western Standard said the shooter called 911 then opened fire on police where they arrived.
Active shooter in Montreal on Decarie at PA Grocery Store.
Active shooter in Montreal on Decarie at PA Grocery Store.@JonCohenBR1 on X
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Montreal
Quebec
Shooting
Police Officer
Violence
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news