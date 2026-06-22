WATCH: Montreal police officer and civilian shot dead, another cop fighting for her life; Suspect 'neutralized'

MONTREAL — A gunman dressed in fatigues has shot two police officers and a civilian Monday in Montreal before being "neutralized" by officersOne of the police officers and the civilian were killed at the scene.Wrenching video shows it might have been the female officer who shot the male civilian accidentally as he tried to flee past her.A female police officer is fighting for her life in hospital.Montreal police said the officers were struck around 11:35 a.m. while responding to reports of gunfire near the Décarie area. Video footage shows police taking cover as multiple shots are fired.The guman, appearing dressed in fatigues, moves into the area, reloading what looks like an automatic weapon.A source told the Western Standard said the shooter called 911 then opened fire on police where they arrived.It the first time in 24 years a Montreal police officer has been killed in the line of duty..Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher said it's too ealy to tell with officers were called into a deadly trap.And he urged people to think of the wounded female officer."Please hang on," Dagher urged the officer.Dagher also praised the slain officer."He was a great, great, great police officer," he said.There is video circulating on the internet showing a female officer pinned down by gunfire apparently shooting a civilian..Police did not immediately release details on the officer’s condition. Police issued an alert shortly after noon warning of an “armed and dangerous” suspect in the neighbourhood and urging residents in the affected area to remain indoors, lock their doors and stay away from windows. The alert covered a large section of Côte-des-Neiges bounded by Côte-des-Neiges Road, MacDonald Avenue, Highway 40 and Queen Mary Road.A heavy police presence remained in the area Monday afternoon, with roads blocked off and tactical officers deployed near Décarie Boulevard and surrounding streets. .Early eyewitness footage circulating online appeared to show an unidentified person handcuffed on the ground near the scene, though police had not confirmed any arrests as of early afternoon.Another showed what looked to be the body of a police officer.At about 12:25 p.m., Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the “situation was still not under control” and asked the public to avoid the area.The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear. Police had not released information about a suspect, a motive or whether anyone else had been injured....more to come