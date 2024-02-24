News

Activist Bill Whatcott gears up for hate crime trial in Ontario

Bill Whatcott shared his story with former MP Derek Sloan who is fundraising for Whatcott's defence.
Bill Whatcott shared his story with former MP Derek Sloan who is fundraising for Whatcott's defence.Funding the Fight Rumble video
Loading content, please wait...
Trial
Toronto
Free Speech
Toronto Pride Parade
Hate Crime
Bill Whatcott

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news