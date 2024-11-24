Addictions minister highlights youth anxiety, urges greater support

Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks says families across Canada are increasingly concerned about their children’s mental well-being, as young people grapple with anxiety fueled by social media, climate change, and other global challenges.“I am often asked as I travel across this country, are the kids going to be alright or are they alright?” Saks told reporters. “The kids are okay, but we need to do more.”Blacklock's Reporter says Saks, a mother of two, emphasized the growing pressures faced by children today. “Young people are feeling immense anxiety about what the future holds for them,” she said. “Kids today are more attuned to what is happening in the world around them. They’re grappling with the pressures of social media, the effects of war and conflict, climate change, and the rising cost of living.”Her remarks followed the announcement of grant applications for a Youth Mental Health Fund aimed at expanding support for young Canadians. Saks underlined the importance of accessible mental health resources: “We need to make sure that every young person is able to reach out for help and that when they do, they’re met with easy access to the supports they need. We must make sure that the next generation is set up for success.”Saks also acknowledged the challenges of parenting in an era of heightened anxiety. “While we can’t always protect our kids from the hardships they may face — and as parents, we all have that inclination to reach in and help them in those moments — we want to make sure they have the skills to cope with these realities,” she said.The minister’s comments reflect broader concerns among Canadian youth. A 2020 Public Safety Department study revealed that young people, particularly those aged 16 to 25, ranked climate change as a greater threat to their safety than drugs, guns, or gangs. In the study, 57% of respondents identified climate change as an “extremely serious threat,” compared to 42% for illegal drugs and 47% for cyberbullying.Saks’s call for action echoes the urgency voiced by youth activists like Greta Thunberg, whose 2019 address at the United Nations Climate Action Summit warned of dire consequences for future generations. As Saks put it, “It’s more important than ever that we provide supports that can help them through.”