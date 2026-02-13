ADL claims Tumbler Ridge shooter interested in 'white supremacy' after being fooled by imposter account

The Anti-Defamation League has walked back claims Tumbler Ridge shooter Jesse Strang (legal name Van Rootselaar) was interested in "white supremacy" after admitting the conclusion was drawn from posts made by an X account that they later determined did not belong to the 18-year-old.The account, which bore the handle @JessJessUwU, has since been removed by X, however the purported user has since set up another bragging about having fooled the media.."An account believed to belong to the shooter shared content glorifying previous mass killers, including the 2022 Buffalo supermarket shooter and the 2019 Christchurch mosque shooter," the ADL wrote in their original piece. "The Tumbler Ridge shooter's X profile photo also featured an image of the Christchurch shooter superimposed over a Sonnenrad, a neo-Nazi symbol, and a transgender pride flag."The ADL went on to report that the account "regularly shared racist and antisemitic content.""In a tweet posted just two days before the attack, the alleged Tumbler Ridge shooter wrote, 'I need to hate jews because the zionists want me to hate jews. This benefits them, somehow'," they continued. "The account also promoted neo-Nazi Harold Covington and the Northwest Territorial Imperative, an idea originally promoted by Aryan Nations founder Richard Butler in the 1970s that white people should move to the Pacific Northwest in order eventually to form a white-only nation there."."THE ADL THOUGHT MY ACCOUNT WAS REAL LMAO," the user wrote via their new account..The ADL's new headline reads, "Tumbler Ridge shooter had interest in gore and guns.""A preliminary investigation uncovered an X account appearing to belong to the shooter," the ADL wrote in a correction at the bottom of the article. "Upon further investigation, that X account has been found not credible. References to it have been removed."The claims made about Stranger's interest in "guns and gore" are still up and appear to be backed up by evidence.