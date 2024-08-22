Adler’s Senate appointment not official, offers First Nations time to oppose over controversial remarks

Broadcaster Charles Adler’s appointment to the Senate has not yet been finalized, providing a window for First Nations groups to potentially block his appointment due to past derogatory remarks he made about indigenous Manitobans. Blacklock's Reporter says despite the Prime Minister's announcement of Adler’s appointment on August 17, the legal requirements for him to officially take his Senate seat have not been completed.According to Senate authorities, the process involves a formal summons from the Governor General under the Great Seal of Canada, which has not yet been issued. “An appointment to the Senate is made by summons from the Governor General under the Great Seal of Canada effective from the date of the writ of summons,” explained Senate spokeswoman Alison Korn. Typically, this process takes about two weeks from the initial announcement.Korn further confirmed that Adler cannot assume his Senate seat until he has signed the roll and taken an oath of allegiance to the King, both of which must be done in person when the Senate is in session. With the Senate currently on summer recess and not set to reconvene until September 17, Adler’s appointment remains in limbo.Despite this, Adler prematurely claimed that his Senate role was effective from the date of the Prime Minister’s announcement. “It is the honour of my life to be representing Manitoba in the Senate,” Adler stated, thanking the people of Manitoba.In a recent podcast, Adler also revealed details of a private conversation with the Prime Minister, in which he was encouraged to stay true to his values in the Senate. “I am not putting you there to vote for my policies — with them, against them, whatever; your values, that’s what I want,” Adler quoted the Prime Minister as saying.However, Adler’s past comments have sparked significant backlash, particularly from indigenous groups. In 1999, Adler described indigenous people as “boneheads” living in lawless “ghettos” and dependent on welfare, remarks that have led to formal complaints to the CRTC by organizations like Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. and the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak expressed disappointment over Adler’s appointment, calling it a setback for indigenous relations in Canada. “I know it is hurtful when people like that are appointed to positions of such high prominence in this country,” she told APTN News. “We have to stop.”Adler has not responded to numerous requests for comment on his past broadcasts, and the Prime Minister’s Office has also declined to comment on the controversy.