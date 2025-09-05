ADVICE TO DRUG DEALERS: Don't pass out in your vehicle

RCMP in Lloydminster seized fentanyl, meth, firearms and weapons after find a man passed out in his vehicle.Police were called around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a man passed out behind the wheel, suspected of impaired driving. When officers approached, they saw what they believed was a controlled substance and arrested the driver.A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded .45 caliber handgun, a .22 caliber handgun, brass knuckles, bear spray, ammunition, 15 grams of suspected fentanyl and 30 grams of suspected meth.Joey Hillier, 32, of the RM of Wilton, Sask., was charged with 16 offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of restricted firearms, and multiple weapon-related offences.He was remanded in custody and is set to appear in Saskatchewan Provincial Court in Lloydminster on Monday.“Traffic stops and calls for service like this demonstrate the dangers our frontline members face daily,” said Sgt. Christopher Byford of the Lloydminster RCMP. “This seizure prevented a large quantity of dangerous drugs and firearms from reaching our community.”