Money problems

 Courtesy Pexels

Public Interest Alberta Executive Director Bradley Lafortune said the provincial government’s affordability package is flawed. 

“Homelessness has more than doubled across the province, and families are sinking further and further into debt,” said Lafortune in a Thursday statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

retiredpop
retiredpop

The federal Liberal government which is propped up by the NDP is to blame for much of the inflation we are seeing. Their obsession with carbon dioxide reduction which is a necessary part of life borders on insanity. We can also blame Notley for shutting down coal fired generators during her reign of terror so she could impress her buddy Trudeau. Mr Lafortune is obviously another Liberal/NDP shill who tries to blame the problems they caused onto the conservatives.

fpenner
fpenner

Despite all the initiatives the Smith government is taking to address inflation it’s hardly hers or Kenney’s doings. This group needs to talk to this slimy, corrupt, incompetent federal government.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Exactly fpenner, Alberta and Saskatchewan are doing what they can to relieve the pressure, but every step they take, the Justin Castro Liberals mess it up, this is Castro’s doing not Albertas, we are trying our best here to cushion the blow from the Federal Liberal/NDP regime. These leaches need to talk to Notley, its her party propping up this reckless spending federal regime.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

I don't understand how they are convincing all these immigrants to come to Canada when there is no housing and they can't afford to pay their bills off their salary.

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

The utilities bills are out of control. 70 percent of the bill is taxes and distribution charges. They need to stop with the windmills and the solar panels and go back to coal. We should not be taking any advice about energy policy from the commies. Cheap affordable energy is the cornerstone of a civilized society. The Green lobby is a failure!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I would suggest that if someone isn’t happy with what the alberts Government is doing, I might suggest B.C. maybe? Or Ontario? You know where the cost of living is so high, where you pay a sales tax, maybe they would be much happier there? We could do what Ralph Klein did, and buy any complainers a one way ticket out of the province. Nothing is ever good enough for these NDP loving lay abouts.

Jablonski
Jablonski

Mr. Lafortune, if you want to address the inflation problem, defeat the overspending liberal/NDP coalition.

