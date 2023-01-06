Public Interest Alberta Executive Director Bradley Lafortune said the provincial government’s affordability package is flawed.
“Homelessness has more than doubled across the province, and families are sinking further and further into debt,” said Lafortune in a Thursday statement.
“Albertans deserve better than sleepless nights with their stomachs in knots wondering how they will pay their utility bills, feed their families, or make rent or mortgage payments.”
The statement said while the $100 payments every six months offered to seniors, Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped recipients, and children will provide some temporary relief, it will not address the problem at the root. It said Albertans are struggling with skyrocketing costs as grocery stores and utility companies post record-breaking profits.
Lafortune said the Alberta government does not care about income inequality. He added the Alberta government is “continuing to line shareholder pockets with tax breaks and corporate welfare.”
The statement went on to say it is no surprise these measures have been introduced months away from a provincial election. It said the Alberta United Conservative Party is attempting to buy votes through cash payments while slashing public services.
Lafortune concluded by saying Alberta has solutions “to reverse the affordability crisis, fix healthcare and education, and create the conditions for a prosperous future for all Albertans.” But it requires more than bandages and distractions.
“It requires fair taxation and a fundamental reinvestment of public institutions and services,” he said.
The Alberta government said on Friday it will provide the details for when direct payments will arrive on Monday.
"Starting this month, we will be providing seniors, families with children, and other eligible Albertans with $600 in direct payments over six months to help offset inflationary pressures," said Alberta Affordability and Utilities Minister Matt Jones.
"On January 9, we will be announcing important affordability payment application and distribution details, including the launch date."
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith took to the airwaves in November to say substantial help was on the way, as she would be introducing the Inflation Relief Act and suspending the provincial fuel tax.
"We are facing a very difficult time as a country and as a province,” said Smith.
The Alberta government will provide $600 over six months to every eligible child and senior, targeted at middle class families with household incomes below $180,000. It is going to suspend the fuel tax for the next six months and make the current relief program permanent after.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
comments
The federal Liberal government which is propped up by the NDP is to blame for much of the inflation we are seeing. Their obsession with carbon dioxide reduction which is a necessary part of life borders on insanity. We can also blame Notley for shutting down coal fired generators during her reign of terror so she could impress her buddy Trudeau. Mr Lafortune is obviously another Liberal/NDP shill who tries to blame the problems they caused onto the conservatives.
Despite all the initiatives the Smith government is taking to address inflation it’s hardly hers or Kenney’s doings. This group needs to talk to this slimy, corrupt, incompetent federal government.
Exactly fpenner, Alberta and Saskatchewan are doing what they can to relieve the pressure, but every step they take, the Justin Castro Liberals mess it up, this is Castro’s doing not Albertas, we are trying our best here to cushion the blow from the Federal Liberal/NDP regime. These leaches need to talk to Notley, its her party propping up this reckless spending federal regime.
I don't understand how they are convincing all these immigrants to come to Canada when there is no housing and they can't afford to pay their bills off their salary.
The utilities bills are out of control. 70 percent of the bill is taxes and distribution charges. They need to stop with the windmills and the solar panels and go back to coal. We should not be taking any advice about energy policy from the commies. Cheap affordable energy is the cornerstone of a civilized society. The Green lobby is a failure!
I would suggest that if someone isn’t happy with what the alberts Government is doing, I might suggest B.C. maybe? Or Ontario? You know where the cost of living is so high, where you pay a sales tax, maybe they would be much happier there? We could do what Ralph Klein did, and buy any complainers a one way ticket out of the province. Nothing is ever good enough for these NDP loving lay abouts.
Mr. Lafortune, if you want to address the inflation problem, defeat the overspending liberal/NDP coalition.
