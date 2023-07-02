Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
A group of social justice organizations sent a letter to Canadian politicians requesting they enact drug policy changes, harm reduction, and an end to war on drugs measures.
“We have seen the devastating effects of more than a century of drug prohibition and criminalization,” said Canadian Drug Policy Coalition (CDPC) senior policy analyst Nick Boyce in a press release.
“It has not stopped people using drugs, but has fuelled stigma, racism, classism, discrimination, cartels, gun violence, and a deadly toxic drug supply that is killing 20 people every day in Canada.”
The letter was signed by 87 organizations and 270 people. Some of the signatories include the CDPC, the Harm Reduction Nurses Association, and the HIV Legal Network.
The letter is part of Support. Don’t Punish — a global grassroots campaign supporting harm reduction and drug policies which prioritize human rights and public health.
The letter calls on politicians to denounce requests for involuntary drug treatment, regulate drug treatment services, stop withholding services, develop community solutions driven by people who use drugs, repeal punitive drug laws, and develop a framework for safe supply as a way to reduce harm.
“We are calling on governments, and the public, to re-think how we approach drug policy,” said Harm Reduction Nurses Association President Corey Ranger.
“Instead of wasting money on ineffective policing, courts and prisons, we could be providing housing, healthcare, education and other social supports, while allowing people to access a non-toxic and regulated supply of drugs, similar to how we do with alcohol and cannabis.”
Support. Don’t Punish focuses on the ideas the drug control system is broken and needs reform; people who use drugs should no longer be criminalized; those involved in the drug trade should not face harsh or disproportionate punishments; the death penalty should never be imposed for these offences; these policies should focus on health, well-being, and harm reduction; and budgets need rebalancing to ensure health and harm reduction-based responses are financed right.
A vote regarding the Canadian government's safe supply policy, which saw 209 MPs vote for it and 113 against it, happened in the House of Commons May 29.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(6) comments
They never gave or give alcoholics “free” booze, they don’t give Smokers “free” cigarettes and cigars, they don’t give sex addicts “free” sex, so why do they think giving drug addicts “free” drugs will solve anything? If you are obese, they tell you to eat less and eat healthy, an alcoholic, they tell you to go to an AA meeting, no addiction is cured by giving the addict more of what they are add it’s to. This is simply a make work project for high paid social Justice warriors.
Giving out free and 'safe' drugs (safe meaning it is just not laced with fentanyl) is sort of like giving someone a life jacket- but still leaving them out in the middle of the ocean.
Canada has NEVER had a war on drugs. The more liberal the laws and enforcement of drugs become, the worse the problem gets. These guys demanding more of the same are clowns
These social justice types are idiots...free drugs and a place to live on the taxpayer's dime...their idea of society is a devolved and degenerate one...Who funds them? The Liberals I suppose...
“Health and wellbeing” would be much better supported by getting people off drugs rather than supporting the destructive habit.
This won't work. What we need is an either or choice for illegal drug users: caught with drugs the choice is jail or treatment. Both cost the taxpayers mega bucks so try it. Of course, the government has to make sure treatment is available just like they make sure jails are. Can't force treatment? Why not? Drug addicts are a hazard to the rest of society. We force treatment on various mentally ill people all the time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.