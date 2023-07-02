Illegal drugs

A group of social justice organizations sent a letter to Canadian politicians requesting they enact drug policy changes, harm reduction, and an end to war on drugs measures. 

“We have seen the devastating effects of more than a century of drug prohibition and criminalization,” said Canadian Drug Policy Coalition (CDPC) senior policy analyst Nick Boyce in a press release. 

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

They never gave or give alcoholics “free” booze, they don’t give Smokers “free” cigarettes and cigars, they don’t give sex addicts “free” sex, so why do they think giving drug addicts “free” drugs will solve anything? If you are obese, they tell you to eat less and eat healthy, an alcoholic, they tell you to go to an AA meeting, no addiction is cured by giving the addict more of what they are add it’s to. This is simply a make work project for high paid social Justice warriors.

Michelle Cundy
Michelle Cundy

Giving out free and 'safe' drugs (safe meaning it is just not laced with fentanyl) is sort of like giving someone a life jacket- but still leaving them out in the middle of the ocean.

Dutchy1985
Dutchy1985

Canada has NEVER had a war on drugs. The more liberal the laws and enforcement of drugs become, the worse the problem gets. These guys demanding more of the same are clowns

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

These social justice types are idiots...free drugs and a place to live on the taxpayer's dime...their idea of society is a devolved and degenerate one...Who funds them? The Liberals I suppose...

martina1
martina1

“Health and wellbeing” would be much better supported by getting people off drugs rather than supporting the destructive habit.

Jane V
Jane V

This won't work. What we need is an either or choice for illegal drug users: caught with drugs the choice is jail or treatment. Both cost the taxpayers mega bucks so try it. Of course, the government has to make sure treatment is available just like they make sure jails are. Can't force treatment? Why not? Drug addicts are a hazard to the rest of society. We force treatment on various mentally ill people all the time.

