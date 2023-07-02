Health food budget

An advocate for natural health products says lines snuck into the federal budget will kill their industry unless some portions can be repealed. 

The federal budget, Bill C-47, passed June 22, amended the Food and Drugs Act regarding natural health products. Lines 500 to 504 redefined a “therapeutic product” beyond “any combination of drugs and devices” to include “a natural health product,” something the previous law explicitly excluded.

