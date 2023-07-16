Trafficking

A Canadian author and anti-human trafficking advocate says prostitution is exploitation, not employment, and laws against buying sex must be enforced.

In an interview with the Western Standard, Cathy Peters said “90 to 99% of prostitutes are pimped out or trafficked.” She said some begin not realizing they are being used.

Hymie_Rubenstein
Hymie_Rubenstein

If prostitution laws were strictly enforced, you’d have build new jails to house the pimps and Johns, including the many husbands who have to promise their wives a new dress in exchange for a roll in the hay.

