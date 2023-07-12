Cathy Peters

Cathy Peters

A BC author says child sex trafficking is a real, but preventable problem in Canada.

Cathy Peters released her book Child Sex Trafficking in Canada and How to Stop It in June. In the wake of public interest in the movie Sound of Freedom, Peters told the Western Standard how child exploitation manifests in Canada.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

End game for some, literally. https://rumble.com/v2z3fp0--dr.-shiva-explains-the-science-of-adrenochrome.html

Report Add Reply
CN
CN

Thank you Lee for reporting on this. As much as it is difficult to hear, this is something that people need better awareness around.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.