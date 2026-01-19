News

Advocates claim independence is Saskatchewan's only hope

"We can jump in [lifeboats] and let go of the rope, or we can hold on and go down with the ship,” said Brad Williams
Saskatchewan Prosperity Project President Brad Williams addresses a Prairie Forum Rising audience in Regina Jan 17, 2026
Saskatchewan Prosperity Project President Brad Williams addresses a Prairie Forum Rising audience in Regina Jan 17, 2026Lee Harding
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Regina
Independence
Prairie Rising Forum
Saskatchewan Prosperity Project
Brad Williams
Michelle Krieger

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news