Advocates for the disabled express 'profound' disappointment with federal budget

Inclusion Canada expressed "profound" disappointment over the "inadequate funding" allocated to the Canada Disability Benefit in Budget 2024.In a press release, the organization said the announced funding falls far short of what is necessary to fulfill the program's primary objective of lifting people with disabilities out of poverty.Budget 2024 announced funding of $6.1 billion over six years, beginning in 2024/25 and $1.4 billion annually ongoing, for a new Canada Disability Benefit (CDB). This will result in $2400/year or $200/month per person. Eligibility will be based on the Disability Tax Credit, with an estimated 600,000 people eligible. The program will only be fully implemented in 2028 at the $1.4 billion level."Despite expectations, more than 1.5 million Canadians with disabilities, including 75% of persons who have an intellectual disability living independently, continue to face deep poverty. This poverty is unchanged by the new budget. This budget leaves most of these individuals behind," Inclusion Canada said in the release.On June 22, 2023, Bill C-22 received royal assent as "An Act to reduce poverty and to support the financial security of persons with disabilities by establishing the Canada disability benefit and making a consequential amendment to the Income Tax Act." Inclusion Canada said passage of the bill was a "monumental legislative victory" but the funding in the budget left those with disabilities "feeling abandoned and uncertain about their future."Krista Carr, executive vice-president of Inclusion Canada, said, "Our disappointment cannot be overstated," adding, “A maximum benefit of $200/month or $6/day is inadequate. This benefit was supposed to lift persons with disabilities out of poverty, not merely make them marginally less poor than they already are."Inclusion Canada was disappointed and deeply concerned with the government's insistence on using the Disability Tax Credit (DTC) program to determine eligibility. The DTC program excludes many individuals who face significant barriers to qualifying, so that many people in poverty and with disabilities would not benefit.The advocacy group said the government must commit to a wholesale review and reform of the DTC problem in parallel with rolling out the benefit to maximize its impact. As it is, Moira Wilson, president of Inclusion Canada, believes the financial commitment of Budget 2024 fails to uphold the legislation instructing its creation."The legislation states that the government must consider the official poverty line and additional costs associated with living with a disability when determining the benefit,” Wilson commented.“What poverty line did they consider in their determination? This benefit fails to achieve what it is designed to do and will not bring people with intellectual disabilities out of poverty. We expected more from this budget, and our hope is fading.”The Inclusion Canada press release said, "The clock is ticking louder than ever for Canadians with disabilities" and called on the government to increase the benefit and broaden eligibility for the program in the next fiscal economic statement.