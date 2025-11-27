Jeffrey Rath of the Alberta Prosperity Project has said the energy accord signed between Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney will have no effect on the growing independence sentiment in Alberta.
Jeffrey Rath of the Alberta Prosperity Project has said the energy accord signed between Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney will have no effect on the growing independence sentiment in Alberta. WS Canva
News

Advocates say Alberta independence sentiment remains strong despite Carney-Smith energy agreement

Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Alberta Prosperity Project
Mark Carney
Jeffrey Rath
Memorandum Of Understanding
Smith-Carney Memorandum of Agreement
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news