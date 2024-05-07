AER fines Tallahassee 192K for failing to report methane emissions

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has imposed a penalty on Tallahassee Exploration Inc. (Tallahassee) for its failure to adhere to fugitive emissions and methane reporting requirements in 2021. The company has been directed to pay $191,885 as a result of its violations.Initiating an investigation into Tallahassee in 2022, the AER concluded that the company had breached the Methane Emission Reduction Regulation (MERR) on two counts:Failure to Submit Methane Emissions Reports: Tallahassee neglected to submit methane emissions reports for the 2021 reporting period.Failure to Conduct Fugitive Emission Surveys: The company did not conduct fugitive emission surveys at any of its facilities throughout 2021.Moreover, the AER found that Tallahassee had violated the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act by providing false or misleading information. Specifically, the company resubmitted information from the 2020 reporting period and misrepresented it as data from the 2021 reporting period.Companies are mandated to submit annual methane emissions reports for each facility. This reporting serves as crucial data for the AER to assess the effectiveness of emission reduction strategies.When companies violate regulations, fines or administrative penalties are among the enforcement tools at the AER's disposal.