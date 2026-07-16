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AFN condemns Senate for rejecting 'residential school denialism' offence

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Cdnpoli
Assembly Of First Nations
residential school denialism
Chief Rosanne Casimir
Sen. Mary Jane McCallum
Grand Chief Garrison Settee of Pimicikamak Cree Nation
Chief Terry Teegee
by Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc
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