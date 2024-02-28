AFRAID OF THE DARK: Toronto teachers ask to stay home during solar eclipse

Due to “safety” concerns, teachers in the Toronto Catholic school board union have asked to stay home on April 8, the day of the next solar eclipse.But Education Minister Stephen Lecce said he does not support the idea of staying home from school and work due to an eclipse. “In anticipation of the upcoming solar eclipse, the (professional activity) day was changed from April 19 to April 8 to better ensure student safety," Toronto Elementary Catholic Teachers (TECT) president Deborah Karam wrote in an email Saturday, which was published by the Toronto Star. "TECT supported this change and also advocated that the April 8 P.A. Day be virtual to prioritize the safety of our members. At this time, the board has not extended similar protective measures for our teachers," said Karam. "We are now further intensifying our efforts with senior staff and trustees to ensure that the P.A. Day be virtual. The board must act to better ensure the well-being of our members. Your safety is paramount.""TECT acts in the best interest of its members, and we have and will continue to advocate for the safety and well-being of our teachers," Karam told the Toronto Star in a statement. The P.A. Day for students was rescheduled after carefully considering the outdoor risks to students who may not understand the danger of looking directly at the sun to witness the solar eclipse.”“It is a reasonable expectation that staff report to their school in-person for the P.A. day,” the statement reads. Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper's wife Laureen Harper posted a response to the teachers on social media, lamenting the lack of curiosity in schools in recent years."My science teacher taught us to build some sort of cardboard contraption so we could see the eclipse without looking at the sun," she wrote on Twitter ("X")."This is just so sad for the students," said Harper. "Another opportunity lost for this generation of students.".While the Toronto Catholic teachers are looking to stay home, other school boards have decided to either plan activities rather than classes, or dismiss students early such as York Region District School Board. "On Monday, April 8, 2024, a full solar eclipse will occur, which will block the sun’s light in some areas," says a letter from the York school board to families. "In York Region, we will experience effects of the eclipse between roughly 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., which coincides with the scheduled dismissal times for our schools. We have heard concerns regarding the potential for students being outside and inadvertently looking at the sun, which may cause serious health problems, such as loss of eyesight. We have also heard concerns of traffic and students walking home during peak darkness."“(Due to) concern for student safety, on April 8, 2024, all students in elementary and secondary schools will be dismissed early. Your school will confirm and communicate the actual dismissal time. Student after-school activities will also be cancelled for that afternoon,” the letter said. While speaking at Queen's Park Tuesday, Lecce said though it is up to boards to determine their own P.A. days, he is “not comfortable” closing schools for the eclipse. “Obviously, safety of children is most important,” he said. “School boards have the prerogative to use PA days if they want. What I don't support is closing schools without giving access to children to their educators.”A map anticipating the movement of the upcoming solar eclipse has been posted by NASA. According to the map, the sun will be completely blocked in Toronto skies between approximately 3 p.m. and 3:30 pm local time.