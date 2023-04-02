The Bay

The Bay

 Courtesy Wikicommons

Canada’s most iconic institution, the Hudson Bay Company, followed through with a decision made a few years ago, and will no longer sell products made from animal fur.

The company can trace its origins to 1665, when Pierre-Esprit Radisson and his brother-in-law, Médard Chouart Groseilliers, journeyed to London, UK, seeking royal backing for their fur-trading business in North America. 

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest50
guest50

I don't know.....

I still want a mink coat. I haven't shopped at The Bay for decades..... I do remember going into their fur salons as a young woman and dreaming....

As The Bay has now closed their fur salons, I still have no reason to shop there.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.