After threatening to cut U.S. energy, Ford inks nuclear power pact with New York

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and New York Governor Kathy Hochul have signed a cross-border agreement aimed at advancing the development of nuclear power to support long-term electricity needs in both jurisdictions.As part of the agreement, Ontario Power Generation and the New York Power Authority signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the development and deployment of nuclear technologies, including large-scale reactors and small modular reactors. The partnership is intended to address rising electricity demand while supporting energy security and emissions-free power generation.Ford said Ontario’s nuclear sector positions the province as a global leader, citing ongoing work on small modular reactors and recent large-scale refurbishments at existing nuclear facilities. He said cooperation with New York would support job creation, economic growth and the delivery of affordable electricity.Hochul said the agreement builds on longstanding economic and energy ties between New York and Ontario and would support the state’s clean energy goals. .New York has committed to developing at least 1,000 megawatts of new nuclear generation in upstate regions to meet demand driven by industrial growth, electrification and electric vehicle adoption.The cooperative tone of the announcement contrasts with comments Ford made following his re-election in May, when he warned that Ontario was prepared to use its energy exports as leverage in the event of economic or trade disputes with the United States.“If they want to try to annihilate Ontario, I will do anything, including cutting off their energy — with a smile on my face,” Ford said during his first news conference after winning a third majority. “They need to feel the pain. They want to come at us hard? We’ve got to go back twice as hard.”At the time, Ford said his government was prepared to impose a surcharge on every megawatt of electricity purchased by U.S. states and to cancel a $100-million agreement with Elon Musk’s Starlink internet company. He also directed the LCBO to remove American alcohol products from its shelves should U.S. President Donald Trump proceed with tariff threats. .Ontario is a major exporter of electricity to New York, Michigan and Minnesota. Under the new nuclear agreement, Ontario and New York will share technical expertise on nuclear project development, operations and supply chain development. The jurisdictions will also explore opportunities to expand electricity trade, collaborate on workforce development and conduct public education on the economic and environmental impacts of nuclear power.Ontario officials say the province is currently constructing the first grid-scale small modular reactor in the G7 and operates three nuclear generating stations. Ontario has also carried out multiple large-scale refurbishments, which the government says have been delivered on time and on budget. That experience is expected to inform site selection and technology choices for potential nuclear development in New York.Ontario and New York already maintain a significant cross-border electricity relationship. Ontario’s grid is connected to New York through seven interties with a combined transfer capacity of roughly 2,500 megawatts. Between 2021 and 2023, Ontario exported more than 40 terawatt hours of electricity to U.S. states, including New York.The agreement aligns with Ontario’s Energy for Generations plan, which focuses on expanding electricity supply to support housing construction, industrial development and long-term economic growth. .The province says nuclear power will play a central role in meeting future demand while maintaining grid reliability.The Ontario government also reiterated its commitment to consulting with Indigenous communities as new nuclear projects advance, describing the process as part of broader economic reconciliation efforts.Industry groups welcomed the agreement, saying it strengthens Ontario’s position in the global nuclear supply chain and creates opportunities for job creation and economic growth. Ontario officials estimate the construction of four planned small modular reactors at the Darlington site could create up to 18,000 jobs and contribute more than $38 billion to Canada’s GDP over the long term.Ontario and New York officials say further details on joint projects and timelines will be developed as discussions between OPG and NYPA continue.