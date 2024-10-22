AG launches investigation into Trudeau government’s $100 million contracts with 'shady' IT firm

The Auditor General has launched an investigation into the Trudeau government’s dealings with GC Strategies, an IT company that has received over $100 million in federal contracts since 2015, many of which were sole-sourced. The investigation was triggered after mounting concerns over the company's involvement in the $60 million ArriveCAN app, a project that critics say was grossly overinflated and could have been developed for a fraction of the cost.GC Strategies, a small two-person company, pocketed nearly $20 million from the ArriveCAN app contract, even though it performed none of the actual IT work. The app, initially estimated to cost $80,000, became a lightning rod for criticism when costs soared, and it was revealed that GC Strategies billed the government at rates as high as $2,600 per hour for "recruiting."“The Trudeau government has repeatedly offered contracts worth millions directly to GC Strategies without competition,” said an official statement from the opposition Conservatives, referencing the sole-sourced nature of many contracts awarded to the firm. These deals have raised alarms about potential conflicts of interest and inefficiency in how the government manages taxpayer funds.GC Strategies, which was formed in 2015 — the same year Trudeau took office — has been accused of leveraging its connections with high-ranking officials within the government to secure lucrative contracts. In one instance, the company billed the government as many as 1,500 times per month for its services.The controversy surrounding GC Strategies intensified when the company’s founder, Kristian Firth, had his home raided by the RCMP earlier this year as part of an investigation into alleged misconduct related to the ArriveCAN app. Firth and other GC Strategies officials were also called before the House of Commons to testify after they initially refused to appear before a parliamentary committee investigating the contracts.The Auditor General’s investigation will scrutinize all payments and contracts between GC Strategies and the federal government, beyond the ArriveCAN controversy, to uncover potential abuses of public funds.Opposition leaders have expressed outrage over the government’s handling of the contracts, calling for more transparency and accountability. “Canadians deserve a government that will treat their tax dollars with respect,” said a spokesperson for the Conservative Party, adding that they will continue to push for answers on how the Trudeau government enriched this “shady company.”The investigation is expected to delve into whether proper procurement procedures were followed and if there was any unethical behavior or favoritism in awarding the contracts.