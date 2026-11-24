Canadian Western Agribition opened its fifty-fifth edition in Regina on November 23 with livestock housed in new heated barns, after organizers lost much of their space in the Avana Centre, a building the City of Regina is negotiating to sell to Brandt Group.Regina Mayor Chad Bachynski said keeping the livestock show in the city is a non-negotiable part of any deal."Agribition needs to be in the non-binding term sheet that council approves. That is a parameter that cannot be worked outside of, from any definitive agreement," Bachynski told the media.Brandt Group — led by Shaun Semple — is negotiating to buy several REAL District buildings, including the Avana Centre — formerly the Canada Centre — the Queensbury Centre, and the Brandt Centre. The Avana Centre is part of a $6.4 million deal that has not closed.Agribition CEO Shaun Kindopp said losing barn space was this year's biggest challenge. The show still uses some Avana Centre space, but new coverall-style barns — about 120 feet by 450 feet and heated and insulated — were built to house the livestock.."One of the major facilities that we needed came offline, so we had to pivot," said Kindopp.Kindopp said Agribition has one year left on its contract and will "do everything that we can to stay in Regina for the next 50 years."At the opening Burning of the Brand ceremony, Secretary of State for Rural Development Buckley Belanger announced up to $15.8 million for 27 agricultural projects across Saskatchewan on behalf of Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Heath MacDonald, according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.Agribition will receive up to $493,945 for five projects, including educational and career awareness programming during the show, the Indigenous Ag Summit, and international marketing of Canadian cattle genetics.Belanger said in the release that "there's no more fitting place to make this announcement than at Agribition."The show's free Agribition Express shuttle was suspended when the city locked out transit workers on November 23. The city and Amalgamated Transit Union Local 588 reached a tentative three-year deal that evening, and the city said it hoped buses would return by the afternoon of November 24. As of the morning of November 24, Agribition's website still listed the shuttle as unavailable until further notice. Kindopp had said the show would restart it "as fast as we can."Agribition runs until November 28.