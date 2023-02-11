Farming
While a coalition of farming associations are pleased Ottawa collected $34 million in tariffs paid by Canadian farmers, they're calling for the farmers to be reimbursed for the extra money spent on fertilizer from Russia and Belarus.

“While this is good news, it does not address that the tariff is still in place," said Ryan Koeslag, executive director of Ontario Bean Growers.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Black face pedophile Trudeau, his liberal gang of groomers in government, the UN, and the WEF want us farmers to have to give up our land to them so they can control our food supply and poison it to continue there evil population control agenda! Well they won’t be getting anything from me without a fight! And to HELL with the Ukraine and the parasitic elites money laundering schemes!

