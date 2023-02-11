While a coalition of farming associations are pleased Ottawa collected $34 million in tariffs paid by Canadian farmers, they're calling for the farmers to be reimbursed for the extra money spent on fertilizer from Russia and Belarus.
“While this is good news, it does not address that the tariff is still in place," said Ryan Koeslag, executive director of Ontario Bean Growers.
“Canada is the only G7 nation that's penalizing its own farmers with this tariff, the United States has never imposed a tariff on fertilizer from Russia or Belarus.”
The Atlantic Grains Council, Christian Farmers Federation of Ontario, Grain Farmers of Ontario, and the Grain Growers of Quebec argue the tariff funds collected from Canadian farmers should not be a cost that is borne by those growing and providing food to Canadians. This comes at a time when Canadian food inflation is at its highest levels since 1980, and is expected to rise further in 2023.
Back in March 2022, the federal government slapped a 35% tariff on all Russian and Belarusian imports — including fertilizer — without consulting with the country's agriculture sector. The move was done in response to the two countries' aggression towards Ukraine. Canada is the only G7 country to put tariffs on fertilizer exports from Russia.
The provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada rely heavily on fertilizer imports for farming. Approximately 660,000 to 680,000 tonnes of nitrogen fertilizer is imported from Russia to the Atlantic provinces annually, which represents between 85-90% of the total nitrogen fertilizer used in the region.
According to Finance Minister Chrysita Freeland (University-Rosedale, ON) at least $34.1 million of the $115 million Canada committed to Ukraine back in December for restoring its power grid came from tariffs on Russian fertilizer imports.
The farming associations, which represent more than 50,000 farmers from Ontario to the eastern provinces, said they've met with dozens of federal MPs, as well as decision makers in cabinet minister's offices, to raise awareness of the challenges the tariffs are placing on Canadian farmers.
While the farming groups have made it clear they stand with the people of Ukraine in their war against Russia, they also question why Canada is the only G7 country "asking its farmers to pay for tariff retaliation that doesn’t hurt Russia, but does hurt Canadian farmers."
The associations also pointed out the United Nations pushed for the price of fertilizers to be lowered to avoid a global food crisis, including by facilitating Russian exports of fertilizer.
“Direct compensation for the costs Canadian farmers have incurred already due to this unfair fertilizer tariff, is the right thing to do,” Koeslag said.
“In a time of global uncertainty, reimbursing Canadian farmers for the tariff will balance some of the inflationary costs and help farmers grow more crops and food we need to feed Canadians and the world.”
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada told the Western Standard that it recognizes how high input prices are putting pressure on Canadian agricultural producers.
"Regarding the tariffs on Russian fertilizer specifically, the government is continuing to work on options and consulting with industry stakeholders on a path forward," they said.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(1) comment
Black face pedophile Trudeau, his liberal gang of groomers in government, the UN, and the WEF want us farmers to have to give up our land to them so they can control our food supply and poison it to continue there evil population control agenda! Well they won’t be getting anything from me without a fight! And to HELL with the Ukraine and the parasitic elites money laundering schemes!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.