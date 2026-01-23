News

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada cuts multiple major research centres and 665 employees

AAFC's major research facilities across the country would be affected, including those in Quebec City (QC), Lethbridge (AB), Summerland (BC), Agassiz (BC), Harrow (ON), Kentville (NS), Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (QC), Lacombe (AB), and Cumberland County (NS).
Not part of the budget!
Not part of the budget!Photo Credit: OpenAI
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Lacombe
Dr. Sylvain Charlebois
The Food Professor
Food Professor
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada cuts
AAFC
AAFC cuts
AAFC cuts research centres
AAFC cuts jobs
AAFC cuts 665 jobs
Lacombe Research and Development Centre
Nappan Experimental Farm/AAFC Nappan Research Farm
Cumberland County

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news