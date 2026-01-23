News News

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada cuts multiple major research centres and 665 employees

AAFC's major research facilities across the country would be affected, including those in Quebec City (QC), Lethbridge (AB), Summerland (BC), Agassiz (BC), Harrow (ON), Kentville (NS), Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (QC), Lacombe (AB), and Cumberland County (NS).