Agriculture Canada acknowledges scientific misconduct involving federal employees

Agriculture Canada has acknowledged cases of scientific misconduct involving unnamed federal employees, including concerns over research publications and the unauthorized use of animals.The disclosures appear in a science integrity section of the department's annual report, Addressing Misconduct And Wrongdoing At Agriculture And Agri-Food Canada. Blacklock's Reporter said the department did not identify the employees involved or specify which scientific articles, book chapters or research projects were affected.“Concerns were raised regarding non-compliance with the department’s policy on science and technology publications related to the publication of scientific articles and book chapters,” said the report.“Additional concerns were raised regarding the unauthorized use of animals for research purposes.”The department said the allegations were reviewed under its science integrity policy, which establishes standards for employees and others involved in federal research.“The department’s science integrity policy establishes clear expectations for ethical and responsible conduct in science,” said the report. “The policy applies to employees and affiliates involved in the design, conduct, management, review or communication of scientific activities.”Agriculture Canada listed potential breaches of scientific integrity as including fabrication or falsification of research data, misrepresentation of research methods, improper authorship, failure to acknowledge scientific contributions and interference with the publication or use of scientific findings.Other potential violations include misuse of scientific credentials or authority and failing to comply with ethical, legal or policy requirements governing research.The department did not say whether any of the cases involved plagiarism, nor did it identify any studies that may have been compromised.No federal agency has attempted to compile government-wide statistics on plagiarism involving federal scientists.Concerns over plagiarism in the federal public service have surfaced previously.A 2015 Federal Court case involving civil service examinations found six of 114 applicants who completed an open-book Transport Canada examination had plagiarized material.“It is reasonable to believe on a balance of probabilities that the applicants knew they took someone else’s work and passed it off as their own in order to improve their chances for appointment,” the Public Service Commission wrote at the time.“When a candidate knowingly copies and uses information from a text and passes it off as their own, they are acting in a dishonest manner.”.Public Service Commission records released through Access to Information in 2017 also showed the agency received 67 tips concerning plagiarism and résumé fraud over a two-year period. At least seven cases were referred to the RCMP.One unnamed Canada Border Services Agency informant told the commission such misconduct had repeatedly been overlooked.“We, like yourself, have seen our fair share of this over our careers and turned the other cheek time and time again,” the informant wrote.“However, we feel compelled to bring to your attention a pattern of improprieties that have occurred.”