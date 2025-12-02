News

AHS cancels procurement of Lethbridge and Red Deer surgical facilities

Minister Matt Jones has announced that the procurement for surgical facilities in Lethbridge and Red Deer have been canceled, in the latest downfall of AHS's procurement scandals.
Matt Jones
Matt Jones Courtesy Scott Neufeld/CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Matt Jones
Question Period
Ahs
AHS procurment

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news