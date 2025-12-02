AHS cancels procurement of Lethbridge and Red Deer surgical facilities

Hospital and Surgical Health Services Minister Matt Jones announced that the procurement for chartered surgical facilities in Lethbridge and Red Deer has been cancelled. “Concerns were raised about the procurement practices and procedures and handling of conflicts of interest in AHS procurement,” said Jones. “And I'm pleased to share that the procurements for the Central and South Zone surgical facilities have been cancelled.”Construction of the facilities has been on hold since February. Jones’s comments occurred during Tuesday's Question Period, when he was asked about conflicts of interest involving AHS and the procurement of government contracts. “Procurement and contracting is being transferred to the health shared services organization,” Jones said. “We've hired a consultant, RSM, to align our procurement and contracting procedures with the best jurisdictions in the world, and Mr. Speaker, that's going to result in more transparent, accountable and public processes for all Albertans.”.AHS procurement has faced criticism since an October 2025 report by Judge Raymond Wyant highlighted conflicts of interest that negatively affected the procurement process. “The procurements were paused when there was issues and concerns raised about procurement practices and the handling of conflicts of interest, and they were paused out of respect for the Wyant review,” Jones said. “And the judge Wyant made several recommendations which are now in the process of being implemented across government and across our health delivery organizations.”The recent AG report on AHS’s community lab services contract with DynaLIFE once again highlighted the issues within AHS’s procurement process. The health ministers have consistently reaffirmed their commitment to reform AHS’s procurement process, and Jones’s remarks on Tuesday appear to be another effort by the government to address recommendations from external reports.