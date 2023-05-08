Alberta Health Services (AHS) — with the help of its EMS teams — has evacuated various healthcare facilities because of evacuation orders from the wildfires.
AHS sites which have been evacuated and closed to date are Drayton Valley Hospital and Care Centre, Edson Healthcare Centre, Fox Creek Healthcare Centre, and High Prairie Health Complex.
The health and safety of patients and staff remains AHS’s top priority, according to a Sunday press release. The release said it is monitoring the wildfire situation and continuing to work with community partners.
Evacuated acute care patients and long-term care and continuing care residents continue to be moved to other facilities across Alberta. While this has been a challenging situation, the evacuations have gone well because of the co-operation of those having to move and the hard work of staff, physicians, and supporting agencies.
All zones are working around the clock to ensure patients and residents are cared for in temporary locations.
The release went on to say evacuated patients are being relocated to safe, appropriate settings. It added all zones are opening care spaces to accommodate those in need.
These relocations are happening through EMS, chartered buses, and flights as required. Patients and residents are being accompanied and supported by staff.
AHS has contacted the families of loved ones to share their locations.
The release said it has been working to identify additional staffing supports across all zones to ensure patients, residents, and care teams continue to be supported.
If people have an emergency, they should contact 911. EMS resources remain in evacuated areas to provide support to those in need.
The release continued by saying all appointments with laboratory services, mental health, and public health in evacuated communities are postponed at this time. It said clients will be contacted by AHS to be rescheduled as soon as possible.
Home care clients affected by evacuations are being contacted to arrange for alternative visits and support from nursing teams.
Its teams are working with municipal leaders in these communities to establish plans for re-entry when it is deemed safe to do so.
AHS expressed gratitude to its frontline staff, leaders, physicians, and evacuees who have come together to support the response across it. It thanked its partner organizations for continuing to support its efforts.
The release acknowledged experiencing an evacuation can be stressful and overwhelming. If people need to talk, they can call the Mental Health Help Line at 1 (877) 303-2642 or Health Link at 811.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith declared a provincial state of emergency on Saturday after reviewing the province’s current situation.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.