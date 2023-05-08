Wildfire raging in Drayton Valley

Wildfire raging in Drayton Valley. 

 Courtesy Twitter

Alberta Health Services (AHS) — with the help of its EMS teams — has evacuated various healthcare facilities because of evacuation orders from the wildfires. 

AHS sites which have been evacuated and closed to date are Drayton Valley Hospital and Care Centre, Edson Healthcare Centre, Fox Creek Healthcare Centre, and High Prairie Health Complex. 

