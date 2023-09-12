Cockroach campaign

One of the photos Tu Nedhe-Wiilideh MLA Richard Edjericon tabled in the Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly from Dianna Lockhart's Yellowknife public housing unit showing what he describes as a "truly deplorable infestation."

 Courtesy Richard Edjericon

Two live adult cockroaches were observed on the sides of stainless steel equipment in the shared kitchen used by Calgary daycares dealing with an E. coli outbreak. 

"The tin cat traps by the two separate two-compartment sinks had at least 20 cockroaches on the sticky pads each," said Alberta Health Services (AHS) in a Tuesday report. 

IRISHMISTGAL
IRISHMISTGAL

Again I say this. You bring in tons of people from third world countries and give them NO INSTRUCTION on our levels of hygiene or manners. Half of them 'hang out a shingle' and declare they are dentists. Back in 1998 IN CALGARY our whole building had to be treated. Long story short the lady said " Its normal to have bugs in your home where I come from." Also, I again tell you that the Canadian government has REMOVED all EFFECTIVE PESTICIDES and that Alberta Has a ton of un licensed pesticide sprayers running around working. A HUGE restaurant in Edmonton had cockroaches back in the 1980's this is not a big issue. WHO CONTAMINATED THE FOOD WITH FECAL MATTER IS THE ISSUE. XLFOOD debacle hurt three people?? That was a FACTORY. This daycare thing is an attack. How else do you explain how many are hurt? HOW ? !

FreeAlberta

Gee I wonder if all those healthcare workers the AHS jackboots have fired due to vaxx status would

Be valuable at this time?

