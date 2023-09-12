Two live adult cockroaches were observed on the sides of stainless steel equipment in the shared kitchen used by Calgary daycares dealing with an E. coli outbreak.
"The tin cat traps by the two separate two-compartment sinks had at least 20 cockroaches on the sticky pads each," said Alberta Health Services (AHS) in a Tuesday report.
AHS asked the shared kitchen to provide a pest control report demonstrating further treatments have been made and that the infestation has been abated. It will require it to ensure a pest control plans includes preventative measures to stop the spread of cockroaches into daycare.
The pest control reports from June, July, and August did not mention the exact date the service was offered, which monitors had activity, where baits were applied, the brand and amount of chemical applied, and appropriate recommendations for abating infestation.
Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange expressed concerns to people harmed by the E. coli outbreak at certain Calgary daycares.
“This trying time undoubtedly has brought challenges and heartache for many families,” said LaGrange.
“I know that there are no words that I can offer that will change that feeling of powerlessness and fear that some parents are feeling.”
.@AdrianaLaGrange expresses concern to people affected by E. Coli outbreak. Calls it a trying time. pic.twitter.com/031Pb2IHyr— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) September 12, 2023
The number of cases of E. coli in Calgary daycares climbed on Wednesday as health officials scrambled to contain an outbreak that has sickened dozens of young children.
AHS said as many as 50 children were affected by the outbreak at the time. Fifteen of them have been hospitalized.
AHS issued closure orders for 11 separate daycare facilities “until issues are resolved.”
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called for a full assessment of the E. coli outbreak in Calgary daycares that had sickened the children on Sunday.
“I’m sending my thoughts and prayers to all the children who’ve contracted E. coli in the recent outbreak,” said Smith.
“My heart also goes out to the families of these little ones.”
I’m sending my thoughts and prayers to all the children who’ve contracted E. coli in the recent outbreak. My heart also goes out to the families of these little ones. Thank you to all the frontline workers who’ve been working tirelessly to treat and care for these children.…— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) September 10, 2023
LaGrange said Alberta has the best frontline healthcare workers in the world. These healthcare workers are doing whatever they can to help.
She has been monitoring the situation closely and has received daily updates. While these workers are caring for the children, she said public health experts are investigating to determine what happened and how to stop an outbreak of this magnitude from repeating.
So far, she said the source is likely linked to a shared kitchen. What she does not know as this time is what in the kitchen caused it.
She called this information “an important piece to the puzzle on how to move forward.” The Alberta government will wait to see what the results of the investigation reveal.
LaGrange assured people the Alberta government is committed to getting to the bottom of this. The health and safety of all children is her top priority.
Alberta Children and Family Services Minister Searle Turton said he cannot imagine the stress these families are experiencing or the worry they are facing.
“Know that all Albertans, including our government, are here to support you,” said Turton.
“As a parent myself, having gone through the daycare system, I know that having seriously ill children is every parent’s worst nightmare.”
.@SearleTurton said he cannot imagine the stress families are experiencing. Said having seriously ill children a parent’s worse nightmare. pic.twitter.com/LJhOTbjqg8— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) September 12, 2023
Turton assured people childcare in Alberta remains safe and of the highest quality. As long as AHS issues approvals and children and staff remain healthy and continue to test negative, impacted childcare programs will soon be able to reopen their doors and return to full capacity.
Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mark Joffe said AHS does thorough inspections of food facilities at least once per year to prevent risks.
“Due to the vigilance of our public health inspectors, it is not unusual for violations to be found during an inspection,” said Joffe.
“The public health inspectors considers the responsiveness of the operator, the willingness to address any issues that might be found, as well as the specifics when conducting their overall risk assessment.”
Joffe said these inspections allow for preventing future risks. Due to the vigilance of public health inspectors, it is likely violations will be found during inspections. pic.twitter.com/t16y3TIDGD— Jonathan Bradley (@JBradleyWS) September 12, 2023
During the latest inspection one week ago, Joffe said there were three critical violations identified. These violations related to food handling, sanitation, and pest control.
(2) comments
Again I say this. You bring in tons of people from third world countries and give them NO INSTRUCTION on our levels of hygiene or manners. Half of them 'hang out a shingle' and declare they are dentists. Back in 1998 IN CALGARY our whole building had to be treated. Long story short the lady said " Its normal to have bugs in your home where I come from." Also, I again tell you that the Canadian government has REMOVED all EFFECTIVE PESTICIDES and that Alberta Has a ton of un licensed pesticide sprayers running around working. A HUGE restaurant in Edmonton had cockroaches back in the 1980's this is not a big issue. WHO CONTAMINATED THE FOOD WITH FECAL MATTER IS THE ISSUE. XLFOOD debacle hurt three people?? That was a FACTORY. This daycare thing is an attack. How else do you explain how many are hurt? HOW ? !
Gee I wonder if all those healthcare workers the AHS jackboots have fired due to vaxx status would
Be valuable at this time?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.