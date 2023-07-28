Whooping cough

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is notifying the public of three confirmed cases of whooping cough in southeast Calgary. 

Anyone who attended a large gathering or community event in McKenzie Towne in southeast Calgary on July 2 and is experiencing a cough or other cold- or flu-like symptoms should isolate at home and call a family doctor or Health Link at 811, according to a Friday press release. AHS said the risk of transmission is low. 

