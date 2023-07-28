Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is notifying the public of three confirmed cases of whooping cough in southeast Calgary.
Anyone who attended a large gathering or community event in McKenzie Towne in southeast Calgary on July 2 and is experiencing a cough or other cold- or flu-like symptoms should isolate at home and call a family doctor or Health Link at 811, according to a Friday press release. AHS said the risk of transmission is low.
It said this public notification is being provided as Alberta is experiencing multiple cases in four zones and to ensure people know of the resources available to learn more.
All three confirmed cases of whooping cough are in one household in the Calgary Zone and are isolating at home. People known to have been exposed to the confirmed cases are being notified by AHS.
Whooping cough is a bacterial infection which causes severe, prolonged coughing lasting for weeks. It can impact people at all ages, but infants one year and younger are at greater risk of serious complications.
It starts with a runny nose, sneezing, fever, and mild cough. The cough will become more severe with repetitive coughing spells over one week.
In younger children, these coughing spells are often followed by a whooping sound when inhaling. Vomiting following a coughing spell is common.
Immunization is the best method to protect against and limit the spread of whooping cough. Other methods include regular hand washing and remembering not to share food, drinks or cutlery.
Immunization is safe and effective against preventing severe illness. It is free for all children less than 18 years of age, pregnant women in the third trimester and adults who have not had a booster for 10 years in Alberta.
AHS reminded people to stay up to date on their immunizations. People uncertain about their children’s or their own immunization history can contact their local community health centre or public health office.
If people think they might be sick with whooping cough, they should stay home and call a family physician or Health Link at 811 before seeking medical care. Those with confirmed cases should stay home until five days of treatment with appropriate antibiotics have been completed.
Anyone who has had respiratory symptoms in the previous 10 days should wear a mask when indoors with other people.
AHS confirmed in January an outbreak of whooping cough in the central part of the South Zone.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
