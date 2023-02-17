Shigella outbreak

Shigella 

 Courtesy CDC

Alberta Health Services (AHS) said the Shigella outbreak, which impacted Edmonton Zone residents, concluded as of Thursday. 

The first person became ill in August, with a confirmed diagnosis about two weeks later and an outbreak declared in September, according to a Thursday press release. In the last several months, the release said there has been a steep decline in the number of cases reported following the sharing of health guidance and mobilization of hygiene resources. 

