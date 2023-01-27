Alberta Health Services confirmed an outbreak of whooping cough in the central part of the South Zone.
Communities affected include those spanning Lethbridge County, Coaldale, Taber, Vauxhall, Grassy Lake, and Bow Island, according to a Thursday press release. The release said those communities have low childhood immunization rates.
Children should have received four doses of the whooping cough vaccine by two years old. In some of these areas, one-third of two-year-old children have.
Whopping cough is a bacterial infection which causes severe, prolonged coughing that lasts for weeks. It can impact people at all ages, but infants one year and younger are at greatest risk for serious complications, including pneumonia, convulsions, brain damage, and death.
Whooping cough starts with a runny nose, sneezing, fever, and mild cough. The cough will become more severe with repetitive coughing spells over one week.
Younger children experience coughing spells followed by a whooping sound when inhaled. Vomiting following a cough spell is common.
The release said 16 cases of whooping cough have been identified in the South Zone, all locally acquired. It said three of these cases required hospitalization.
The release went on to say immunization is the best method to protect against and limit the spread of whooping cough. It added other methods include regular hand washing and remembering not to share food, drinks, or cutlery.
Whooping cough immunization is safe and effective against preventing severe illness. It is free for all children below 18, pregnant women in the third trimester, and adults who have not had a tetanus booster in the past 10 years in Alberta.
The release continued by saying South Zone residents are reminded to stay up to date on their immunizations. People uncertain about their child’s or their own immunization history can contact their local community health centre or public health office.
If a person thinks they are sick with whooping cough, they should stay home and call a family doctor or Health Link at 811 before seeking medical care. People with confirmed whooping cough should stay home until five days of treatment with appropriate antibiotics have been completed.
AHS launched an updated respiratory assessment tool on December 14 to offer guidance to people about how to manage respiratory viruses, how to care for symptoms at home, and when to seek additional care.
“Building off the success of our COVID-19 online assessment tool, which has been accessed over 15 million times, we have released an updated version with guidance and advice for a range of respiratory illnesses,” said AHS Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kristin Klein.
The respiratory assessment tool was used to analyze COVID-19 symptoms and book PCR testing, but the updated system will provide insight on all respiratory virus symptoms. This approach will bring COVID-19 management in line with other respiratory diseases such as RSV and influenza.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.