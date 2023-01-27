Whooping cough

While babies are most at risk of getting whooping cough, in adults, the infection can cause coughing for weeks that can lead to cracked ribs.

Alberta Health Services confirmed an outbreak of whooping cough in the central part of the South Zone. 

Communities affected include those spanning Lethbridge County, Coaldale, Taber, Vauxhall, Grassy Lake, and Bow Island, according to a Thursday press release. The release said those communities have low childhood immunization rates. 

