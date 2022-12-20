Christmas stockings

Handmade stockings filled with gifts— donated by community volunteers and presented by nursing staff— brightened the day for patients at Chinook Regional Hospital this Christmas.

 Courtesy Alberta Health Services

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is having volunteers fill more than 630 Christmas stockings with assorted items this week for its annual Operation Christmas Stocking project at Chinook Regional Hospital (CRH) in Lethbridge, AB. 

Unique handmade stockings created by volunteers will be stuffed with small gifts on Tuesday to be left at every patient’s bedside for a Christmas morning surprise, according to a Monday press release. The release said the stockings have been providing cheer for more than 40 years since being launched by a group of nurses in the old municipal hospital. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.