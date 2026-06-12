AHS is reportedly facing another leadership change following latest departure

EDMONTON — Alberta's ever-evolving health care landscape will soon see another shake-up following the reported departure of Alberta Health Services' vice president and chief medical officer."We extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. (Peter) Jamieson for his service and dedication, and for his leadership in helping to refocus and strengthen the organization's clinical priorities," reads a leaked memo issued by AHS on Tuesday and obtained by CTV. "His contributions have supported the advancement of health care in Alberta and have helped guide important initiatives during his tenure." Premier Danielle Smith's government appointed Jamieson as VP and CMO in 2023, when it began an overhaul of Alberta's health care system. He oversaw Alberta's hospitals and has served alongside six AHS CEOS. .Jamieson's time with AHS included the turbulent fallout from the service's care-corruption scandal that rocked Alberta's health care and led to the system's division into four ministries in 2025. Many industry workers have expressed frustration following the system's division, including claims of confusion about which ministry different health care elements fall under. "We know that change can be challenging and want to reiterate our support for all the excellent work occurring within the teams reporting up to the VP CMO portfolio," the memo reads. "If you have questions, please reach out directly." As of Friday, the service has not revealed Jamieson's replacement. According to the AHS memo, Jamieson intends to continue his clinical work within the service and other organizations.