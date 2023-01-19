Alberta Health Services (AHS) put out a boil water alert for Oyen, AB, located about 188 km north of Medicine Hat, AB, after a power outage affected a municipal generator supporting water for the community.
Water pressure was affected, and drinking water for Oyen might be unsafe to use, according to a Tuesday advisory.
The advisory said anyone in Oyen should bring water to a rapid rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking; food preparation; brushing teeth or rinsing mouths; cleaning raw foods; preparing infant formula, beverages, or juices; making coffee using coffee machines; and making ice cubes and ice treats.
If possible, people should drink bottled water only.
The advisory went on to say water used for bathing or washing clothes does not need to be boiled. It said babies and toddlers should be sponge-bathed.
For handwashing, people should wash with soap and water and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing more than 60% alcohol after drying their hands. People can choose to purchase bottled water for consumption for the duration of the advisory.
AHS Environmental Public Health officers will continue to monitor the situation, including sampling and testing of the drinking water, to ensure it is safe to consume. This alert will remain in effect until further notice.
Bow Island, AB, located 320 km southeast of Calgary, was put under a water quality alert in September.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
