Drinking water

Fresh, clean water isn't readily available to one in 10 people in Newfoundland and Labrador. 

Alberta Health Services (AHS) put out a boil water alert for Oyen, AB, located about 188 km north of Medicine Hat, AB, after a power outage affected a municipal generator supporting water for the community. 

Water pressure was affected, and drinking water for Oyen might be unsafe to  use, according to a Tuesday advisory. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

