Alberta Health Services (AHS) issued a boil water advisory for Bow Island, located about 320 km southeast of Calgary, after a water main break occurred on the main line from the water treatment plant.
The break has been repaired, but the boil water order remains in effect until sampling and testing confirms the water is safe to drink, according to a Monday press release.
The release said anyone in Bow Island should bring water to a rapid rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking; food preparation; brushing teeth or rinsing mouths; cleaning raw foods; preparing infant formula, beverages, or juices; making coffee using coffee machines; and making ice cubes and ice treats.
The release went on to say people should drink only bottled water if possible. It said water used for bathing and washing clothes does not need to be boiled.
Infants and toddlers should be sponge-bathed. For handwashing, people should wash with soap and water and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing more than 60% alcohol after drying their hands.
People can choose to purchase bottled water for consumption during this advisory.
AHS Environmental Public Health officers will continue to monitor the situation, including sampling and testing of drinking water to ensure it is safe for consumption. This advisory will remain effect until further notice.
The Town of Bow Island issued a water quality alert in September.
“There may be compromised water quality arising from a water main break near the water treatment plant and the associated repair work that follows,” said Alberta Health Services executive officer Subhendra Dharampaul.
This breakage led to pressure loss. Water being supplied to Bow Island might have become unpotable, which contravened the Nuisance and General Sanitation Regulation Section 11.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
