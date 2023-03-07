Drinking water

Drinking water 

 Courtesy Malone Mullin/CBC

Alberta Health Services (AHS) issued a boil water advisory for Bow Island, located about 320 km southeast of Calgary, after a water main break occurred on the main line from the water treatment plant.  

The break has been repaired, but the boil water order remains in effect until sampling and testing confirms the water is safe to drink, according to a Monday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.