The Alberta Health Services (AHS) manager who selected former chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw for a new position is affiliated with the NDP.
Former AHS Indigenous Wellness Core (IWC) medical lead Dr. Esther Tailfeathers was selected to be the Alberta NDP candidate for Cardston-Siksika for the 2019 election, but she withdrew her name.
“I believe it is important we keep this province moving forward with Rachel Notley’s leadership,” said Tailfeathers.
“At this time, however, my community is mourning the tragic loss of two young lives and my place is here with the families and my patients during this challenging time.”
When a screengrab of an announcement welcoming Hinshaw to a new position spread on social media in June, a furor erupted online.
She appeared to have become the new IWC public health and preventative medicine lead.
AHS responded by saying it did not speak to personnel matters.
“Dr. Hinshaw is not employed by AHS,” it said.
“AHS is reviewing the position and remains firmly committed to working with indigenous communities and working to improve health outcomes for all communities and populations.”
AHS Statement: AHS doesn’t speak to personnel matters. Dr. Hinshaw is not employed by AHS.AHS is reviewing the position and remains firmly committed to working with Indigenous communities and working to improve health outcomes for all communities and populations.
Multiple sources told CBC she said her job offer had been revoked by AHS executives against the wishes of the IWC team which hired Hinshaw in May. She was set to start on June 5.
This revocation led to Tailfeathers resigning from her position.
She said she worked to the position she had because of integrity and being concerned about indigenous health. She added she thought AHS valued that and believed her experience and wisdom would guide them in making changes and seeing better outcomes in indigenous health.
Tailfeathers told CBC having a doctor selected by the IWC team vetoed from above was the latest example of an old theme in Canadian politics. Metaphorically, she said “it's like the Indian agent still exists.”
“The Indian agent thought he was carrying out the Queen's wishes and the Indians' voice didn't matter,” she told CBC News.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith removed Hinshaw from her position as chief medical officer of health in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.