Esther Tailfeathers

Dr. Esther Tailfeathers 

 Courtesy Esther Tailfeathers

The Alberta Health Services (AHS) manager who selected former chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw for a new position is affiliated with the NDP. 

Former AHS Indigenous Wellness Core (IWC) medical lead Dr. Esther Tailfeathers was selected to be the Alberta NDP candidate for Cardston-Siksika for the 2019 election, but she withdrew her name. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.