Person smoking

Smoking kills six million people a year worldwide. 

 Courtesy David Donnelly/CBC

Alberta Health Services (AHS) said it will be assisting people in stopping smoking with a public awareness campaign. 

National Non-Smoking Week runs from Sunday to Jan. 23, and this year’s theme is Sometimes People Love a Quitter, according to a Monday press release. The release said AHS is reminding people of the resources available to them to help quit and raise awareness about the health risks associated with tobacco. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.