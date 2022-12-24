Alberta Health Services (AHS) said more than 470 toys were collected at parking offices across the province during its Toys for Tickets initiative.
“It was great to see the outpouring of generosity and donations from everyone who donated,” said AHS Manager of Parking Operations, South Zone Mark Van Damme in a press release.
“It certainly helped put a smile on our parking staff faces and hopefully will do the same for the children who will receive a toy over the holiday season.”
The release said AHS thanks people who donated to Toys for Tickets. It said the campaign, which ended December 16, gave people who received an AHS parking ticket an opportunity to donate a new, unwrapped toy rather than pay their fine.
AHS said on November 24 it was bringing back Toys for Tickets.
“We paused the Toys for Tickets campaign during COVID-19 but, given its past success and positive reception, we are happy to launch it once again this holiday season,” said AHS Director of Parking Nick Ternovatsky.
AHS parking services accepted toy donations as an alternative to paying for tickets issued between November 14 and December 16. Toys were expected to be in the original packaging and for ages newborn to 17 years.
AHS had volunteers fill more than 630 Christmas stockings with assorted items on Tuesday for its annual Operation Christmas Stocking project at Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge, AB.
Unique handmade stockings created by volunteers were stuffed with small gifts to be left at every patient’s bedside for a Christmas morning surprise. Stockings have been providing cheer for more than 40 years since being launched by a group of nurses in the old municipal hospital.
Students from local schools and community volunteers help by creating fabric stockings and writing letters of hope to patients. Volunteers gather to stuff the stockings, which are delivered to the nursing units by Christmas Eve.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
