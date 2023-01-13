Rotary Flames

Rotary Flames House, located next to the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary, provides palliative, respite and end-of-life care for pediatric patients, as well as grief support for parents.

 Courtesy Google Maps

Alberta Health Services (AHS) said Rotary Flames House (RFH) in Calgary will return to regular services effective Monday. 

RFH staff who'd been supporting needed care and services within the Alberta Children’s Hospital (ACH) will be returning to their roles at the facility because of demand for beds and services trending downwards, according to a Friday press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.