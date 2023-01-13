Alberta Health Services (AHS) said Rotary Flames House (RFH) in Calgary will return to regular services effective Monday.
RFH staff who'd been supporting needed care and services within the Alberta Children’s Hospital (ACH) will be returning to their roles at the facility because of demand for beds and services trending downwards, according to a Friday press release.
AHS paused respite admissions at RFH and redeployed staff to support patients at ACH on December 2.
“With respiratory viruses surging in the community, ACH is experiencing sustained high volumes of acutely ill patients requiring care in our Emergency Department, Pediatric Intensive Care, and Inpatient Units,” said AHS.
AHS worked with families using respite services at RFH over the following days, with the goal of having all clients discharged by December 2. All other services and palliative and end of life care were relocated to ACH.
The release said AHS will close the six temporary medical acute short stay beds which had been supported by RFH staff and physicians next week.
The release acknowledged the temporary pause in respite services was concerning and tough for clients and families. It said these are extraordinary times and thanked Albertans for their support and understanding.
It concluded by saying AHS is grateful for the support of all redeployed staff, community and emergency department physicians, and the core healthcare team for continuing to go above and beyond to support patient needs at ACH.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
