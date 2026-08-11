News

AHS shuts down Edmonton restaurant over flies, dirty equipment and unsanitary conditions

AHS shuts down Edmonton restaurant over flies, dirty equipment and unsanitary conditions
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Edmonton
Ahs
Alberta Health Services (AHS)
edmonton restaurant
AHS closure
AHS restaurant closure
Edmonton Miss Saigon
Miss Saigon restaurant
restaurant unsanitary conditions closure
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news