AHS shuts down Edmonton restaurant over flies, dirty equipment and unsanitary conditions

One restaurant location from a chain has temporarily closed in Edmonton thanks to an Alberta Health Services' (AHS) directive due to unsanitary conditions including a bug infestation, lack of adequate hand washing, dirty equipment — and more.A Miss Saigon restaurant, part of a Vietnamese chain, has temporarily closed after an August 6 inspection by an AHS Executive Officer found a less-than-pleasant state of affairs happening behind the scenes of the northwest location.Among the unhygienic conditions, the officer found a tap designated for handwashing could not provide enough water for "proper and frequent handwashing."Another scene described suggested garbage was not being disposed of and was being exposed to food.."A used/dirty single-use disposable blue glove had been removed from hands and stored with food in the shelving near the dishwashing area and not discarded as required."Cleaning cloths definitely did not live up to their name — they were not being stored in sanitized areas, with some exhibiting "a notable odor."Food, beverages and food equipment were stored on what AHS describes as "dirty floors," with items stored on the floors making it difficult to clean them. AHS notes food storage and processing areas were not clean in the least — "an accumulation of dirt, grime, and handprints" were found on floors, walls, pipes, ceilings, support structures, dishwashing areas, etc..If you had to guess you may think this would lead to some sort of infestation — and you would be right — there was an "infestation of small indoor flies" in "all areas of the kitchen and wait station area."The closure of the location will remain in effect until AHS has concluded the required sanitation work has been completed.