Alberta Health Services (AHS) and DynaLife have agreed to a memorandum of understanding to ensure the lab company transfers all of its staff, operations, and locations to Alberta Precision Labs (APL) by the end of 2023. 

“This will bring immediate and consistent support throughout the province,” said Alberta Health Minister, Adriana LaGrange, at a Friday press conference. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

"There will be no job losses for frontline lab workers." - Too me that says the way Premier Smith is doing business is no more top heavy management. I believe public management for the most part creates their own problems and it filters down to front line employees. This type of service begs "be doing something tangible", do that with no 'interference' and it'll purr like a kitty.

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

Get rid of the da-n Union, the tail is wagging the dog.

free the west
free the west

I would pay $50 to have the lab come to my home. I can not stand going to those overcrowded locations.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Not sure I agree with this one. We need more private labs that will compete on level field. The good ones will make it and the bad ones fail. Dyna life was not good. Instead of Alberta propping them up they should have offered to use more independent contractors.

Mila
Mila

As I was reading the article, those were my thoughts too. How does the government taking over improve the quality of service? This strikes me as a socialist/communist-minded move: keep control in the hands of the government. That means fettering the service. At its foundation, this move seems flawed. I hope to be proved wrong.

