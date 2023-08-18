Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) and DynaLife have agreed to a memorandum of understanding to ensure the lab company transfers all of its staff, operations, and locations to Alberta Precision Labs (APL) by the end of 2023.
“This will bring immediate and consistent support throughout the province,” said Alberta Health Minister, Adriana LaGrange, at a Friday press conference.
“Everyone will work together to plan for a successful and smooth transition of lab services to APL to stabilize our lab system.”
LaGrange called this change “necessary to make sure Albertans can get their lab work done when and where they need it and get timely results.”
She said she knows Albertans will be wondering what this means for them.
In this case, she said there will be no significant change to how Albertans access lab services. They will continue to go to the same facilities they go to today, book appointments through the same system, existing appointments will not be impacted and see the same frontline staff.
There will be no job losses for frontline lab workers. But for Albertans who need lab work done, this means faster access to high-quality care.
LaGrange said she is confident APL will be able to deliver on her expectations of improving lab service delivery across Alberta. It handles lab work for hospitals and urgent care centres and does community lab tests in rural areas.
AHS is working with APL to open up more community lab appointments. She said this is “great news and should have an immediate impact on increasing available appointments and decreasing the time folks must wait to get an appointment.”
It is hiring more staff to have the people power to decrease wait times. It will be working with other partners to open a new community patient service centre this fall.
The Alberta government will be assessing how lab services are performing over the coming months and will continue to explore long-term solutions to improve the system for years to come.
LaGrange said her job is to come up with solutions for real change so Albertans can get the healthcare they need when and where they need it.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith asked her in her mandate letter to fix lab service delays in the short and long term. She said these moves are a big step forward in fixing the healthcare system.
As part of the long-term solution, LaGrange said she will be addressing the procurement, contracting and reviewing process for lab service delivery in Alberta. This includes setting requirements for details in contracts and appropriate due diligence.
“Albertans deserve to get world-class healthcare that is responsive to their needs,” she said.
The Alberta government said on Aug. 3 thousands of new community lab appointments are being made available for Albertans.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(5) comments
"There will be no job losses for frontline lab workers." - Too me that says the way Premier Smith is doing business is no more top heavy management. I believe public management for the most part creates their own problems and it filters down to front line employees. This type of service begs "be doing something tangible", do that with no 'interference' and it'll purr like a kitty.
Get rid of the da-n Union, the tail is wagging the dog.
I would pay $50 to have the lab come to my home. I can not stand going to those overcrowded locations.
Not sure I agree with this one. We need more private labs that will compete on level field. The good ones will make it and the bad ones fail. Dyna life was not good. Instead of Alberta propping them up they should have offered to use more independent contractors.
As I was reading the article, those were my thoughts too. How does the government taking over improve the quality of service? This strikes me as a socialist/communist-minded move: keep control in the hands of the government. That means fettering the service. At its foundation, this move seems flawed. I hope to be proved wrong.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.