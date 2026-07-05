News

AI data centres could become Alberta's next major source of natural gas demand

As Alberta continues to pursue its goal of attracting $100 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre investment by 2030, energy sector leaders say the new tech boom is being increasingly viewed as a significant new source of natural gas demand that could eventually rival other major growth markets.
As Alberta continues to pursue its goal of attracting $100 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre investment by 2030, energy sector leaders say the new tech boom is being increasingly viewed as a significant new source of natural gas demand that could eventually rival other major growth markets.Image generated by ChatGPT AI/WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Natural Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Brian Jean
Abpol
Epac
Caoec
Mark Scholz
natural gas development
Artificial Intelligence Data Centres
Tristan Goodman
AI data centres
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news