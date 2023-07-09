Artificial intelligence

Alberta is joining BC, Quebec, and Canada to investigate ChatGPT.

The Western Standard asked Midjourney's AI technology to develop images of Canadians by province and territory.

The following images were created for entertainment and curiosity purposes. 

British Columbia

Average male and female in British Columbia 
Alberta residents

Average male and female in Alberta 
Saskatchewan residents

Average male and female in Saskatchewan 
Manitoba residents

Average male and female in Manitoba 
Ontario residents

Average male and female in Ontario 
Quebec residents

Average male and female in Quebec 
New Brunswick

Average male and female in New Brunswick 
Nova Scotia

Average male and female in Nova Scotia 
PEI residents

Average male and female in Prince Edward Island 
Newfoundland residents

Average male and female in Newfoundland 
Yukon residents

Average male and female in Yukon 
Northwest Territories

Average male and female in Northwest Territories 
Nunavut residents

Average male and female in Nunavut 

(6) comments

Fortis Liber
Fortis Liber

...and I guess all Canadian men have beards... perhaps the root source for the men happened to be Derek Fildebrandt! LOL!

Report Add Reply
Fortis Liber
Fortis Liber

Just shows how different the reality vs perception can be.

Alberta has one of the youngest populations in Canada, yet, AI produced the ONLY OLDER person of any other.

The perception that the more conservative, the older the person.

A lesson of perception vs facts......

Report Add Reply
Observant
Observant

In the pics, where is my T shirt with the Conservative Party logo? Otherwise the bias is on the rather handsome beautiful aspect.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Even AI can be programmed for the results you want, first of all, the median Age Albertans is one of the lowest in the country, so by portraying Alberta males as older than any other province is pure fallacy, tgis is why I have a bad feeling about this new technology, it can be used and programmed to be deceitful, and people seem to say, hey it’s unbiased because it’s computer generated.

Report Add Reply
BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Entertainment or not, way off. All are too beautiful. The lady in Nfnld has half a face blown away. NB looks like Ben Affleck and Kate Middleton. Nunavut has identical twins. If this is what AI produces, then you can't trust it.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

So racist, lol.

Report Add Reply

