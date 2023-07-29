Artificial intelligence

Alberta is joining BC, Quebec, and Canada to investigate ChatGPT.

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The Western Standard directed the Imagine AI Art Generator to create images of Albertans in certain municipalities. 

The following images were developed out of entertainment and curiosity. 

Calgary residents

Average male and female in Calgary 
Edmonton residents

Average male and female in Edmonton 
Red Deer residents

Average male and female in Red Deer, AB  
Lethbridge residents

Average male and female in Lethbridge, AB 
Medicine Hat residents

Average male and female in Medicine Hat, AB 
Fort McMurray residents

Average male and female in Fort McMurray, AB 
Banff residents

Average male and female in Banff, AB 
Canmore residents

Average male and female in Canmore, AB 
Siksika Nation residents

Average male and female in Siksika Nation, AB 
Brooks residents

Average male and female in Brooks, AB 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Mila
Mila

I went grocery shopping this morning in my center and I can tell you that, on average of the numerous people I saw at the grocery store, no one looked like the AI depiction. Even if I took the best bits of the people I saw, I would not come up with what the AI depiction indicates is "average" for my center. Who comes up with this? It's like the models we hear about that are used to spur climate change hysteria and that were used to "project" covid deaths. All silly, made-up and lacking connection with reality.

Report Add Reply
BurdLadie
BurdLadie

Waste of technology and time.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.