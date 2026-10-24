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AI staging appears in Ontario home listings as buyers question accuracy

Buyers face digitally altered photos while the regulator relies on existing rules that require clear disclosure.
The Real Estate Council of Ontario has confirmed that the practice is allowed as long as the images are not misleading
The Real Estate Council of Ontario has confirmed that the practice is allowed as long as the images are not misleadingIllustration
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