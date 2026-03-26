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Air Canada CEO apologizes after English-only response to deadly crash

Air Canada Plane Crash
Air Canada Plane CrashPhoto credit: Reddit
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Air Canada
Laguardia Airport
Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau
Air Canada flight
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Air Canada CEO
Air Canada crash

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