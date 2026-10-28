UPDATED: Air Canada flight to Toronto declares emergency, returns to Calgary

CALGARY — An Air Canada flight departing Calgary for Toronto was forced to declare an emergency shortly after departure, returning to Calgary International Airport (YYC) Wednesday morning.Air Canada Flight AC138 departed Calgary at 10:40 a.m. local time — roughly one hour behind schedule — and was en route to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) when, during its initial ascent, it climbed to roughly 30,500 feet before the flight crew halted the climb and turned back toward Calgary.Flight data shows that, as the aircraft descended, it held at 10,000 feet as it made its approach back to YYC.According to AirLive, an altitude of 10,000 feet is standard procedure for flight crews “experiencing cabin pressurization issues, as standard atmospheric pressure at that level allows passengers and crew to breathe comfortably without supplemental oxygen.”The flight landed safely, but no other information regarding passengers on board, specific mechanical issues, or what could have caused the emergency has been released by Air Canada or YYC officials.Sean Davidson, a spokesperson for Air Canada told the Western Standard that flight AC138 returned to YYC "as a precaution." "The aircraft landed without incident, and our maintenance team is inspecting the Airbus A321," Davidson said. "We are arranging alternate travel for the 196 customers on board to get them to their final destination as quickly as possible."