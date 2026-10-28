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UPDATED: Air Canada flight to Toronto declares emergency, returns to Calgary

An Air Canada flight departing Calgary for Toronto was forced to declare an emergency shortly after departure, returning to Calgary International Airport (YYC) Wednesday morning.
An Air Canada flight departing Calgary for Toronto was forced to declare an emergency shortly after departure, returning to Calgary International Airport (YYC) Wednesday morning.FlightRadar 24 screenshot
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