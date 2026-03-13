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Air Transat and Air Canada raise ticket prices as jet fuel costs soar

Air Canada plane
Air Canada planeCourtesy Jean-Claude Taliana/Radio-Canada
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Cbc
Air Canada
Westjet
Air Travel
Air Transat
Iran
Jet Fuel
Porter Airlines
Lufthansa
Japan Airlines
Qantas Airlines
Air Travel Sector
Cathay Pacific
jet fuel prices
Jean-Francois Pruneau
air new zealand
ryanair
Annick Guerard

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