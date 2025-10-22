Airdrie man charged in international online child luring investigation

A 28-year-old man from Airdrie has been charged in connection with an international child luring investigation involving a teenage girl from Germany, according to the RCMP.The investigation, which began in May, was launched after authorities received a report of suspected online child exploitation. RCMP allege that the accused, Daniel Lee, maintained a “romantic relationship” with a 15-year-old girl in Germany over social media platforms between October 2024 and April 2025.With support from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre, officers traced the suspect to Airdrie and arrested him on October 16. Lee faces charges of luring a child, possession of child pornography, and making sexually explicit material available to a child.Following his arrest, Lee was released by a Justice of the Peace and is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Airdrie on October 30.Investigators believe additional victims may exist and are urging anyone who may have had contact with Lee to come forward. Support services are available through the Southern Alberta Regional Victim Serving Society, regardless of whether individuals choose to pursue legal action.“This case highlights the growing risks of online child exploitation, particularly as offenders use encrypted and anonymous platforms to target youth across borders,” RCMP said in a statement.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-9500. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.P3Tips.com.Authorities are reminding parents to remain vigilant about their children’s online interactions and reaffirming their commitment to aggressively pursue those who exploit minors — whether domestically or abroad.